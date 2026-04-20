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NewsEducationUP Board result 2026: Class 10, 12 results expected by April 25 at upresults.nic.in, check complete details
UP BOARD RESULT 2026

UP Board result 2026: Class 10, 12 results expected by April 25 at upresults.nic.in, check complete details

UP Board result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026 soon on the official website - upmsp.edu.in

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2026, 10:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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UP Board result 2026: Class 10, 12 results expected by April 25 at upresults.nic.in, check complete details

UP Board result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026 soon. As per the latest updates, the results are likely to be declared on or around April 25, 2026 at 12:30 PM. Although the UP board result date and time is yet to be confirmed. 

Over 50 lakh students who appeared for the board examinations are eagerly awaiting their results. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scorecards online through the official websites.

UP Board Result 2026: Official Websites

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Students can access their results on:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in 

How to Check UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their marksheets:

Visit the official website – upresults.nic.in

Click on the link for UP Board Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2026

Enter your roll number

Submit the details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the marksheet for future reference 

Alternative Ways to Check Result

Apart from the official websites, students can also access their results through:

SMS service

DigiLocker platform

UMANG app 

The UP Board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026, in offline mode across the state. The exams were held in two shifts—morning and evening—at designated centres.

Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The UP Board result 2026 marksheet will include:

Student’s name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks and percentage

Division/status

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.

Also it must be noted that the online result will be provisional in nature. Students must collect their original marksheets from their respective schools after the official release.

UP Board Result 2026: Previous Year Trends

Looking at past trends, UP Board results are usually declared in April:

2024: April 20

2023: May 25

2022: April 29 

 

 

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