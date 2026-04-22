UP Board Result 2026: Class 10, 12 results tomorrow, know how to check scorecard on DigiLocker, UMANG app
UP Board result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has officially announced the UP Board result date and time for class 10th and 12th. Students expecting their results can check them online via different sources.
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UP Board result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 tomorrow, April 22, 2026 at 4 PM. Lakhs of students who appeared for the board exams are eagerly waiting for their results, which will be made available through multiple platforms, including DigiLocker.
Also Read: UP Board Result 2026 date and time
Steps to check UP Board Result 2026 on DigiLocker
Students can follow these simple steps to access their scorecards:
Visit the DigiLocker website or open the mobile app
Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar
If you are a new user, complete the registration using OTP verification
Go to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section
Select UP Board (UPMSP) from the list
Enter your roll number and other required details
View your marksheet and download it for future use
How to check UP Board result 2026 on official website
Students can check their results from the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad through the official websites by following these steps:
Visit the official website: upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in
Click on the link for “UP Board Class 10 Result 2026” or “Class 12 Result 2026”
Enter your roll number and required details
Click on the submit button
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference
How to check UP Board result 2026 on UMANG App
Students can also access their UP Board result 2026 through the UMANG app. Follow these steps:
Download and open the UMANG app from the Play Store or App Store
Register or log in using your mobile number
Search for “UP Board” or “UPMSP” in the app
Select the result service for Class 10 or Class 12
Enter your roll number and required details
Submit the information
View your result and download the marksheet
Details Required to Access Result
To check the result smoothly, students should keep the following details ready:
Roll Number
Registered Mobile Number
Important details on UP Board Scorecard
Students downloading their results from Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad via DigiLocker should carefully check the following details on their scorecard:
Student’s name and personal details
Roll number and registration number
Name of the school
Subject-wise marks obtained
Total marks/aggregate score
Division or grade achieved
Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)
Students should ensure that all details entered are correct while accessing their results. After downloading the marksheet, it is important to verify personal details, subject-wise marks, and overall score. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their school authoritie
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