UP Board Result 2026: Class 10, 12 results tomorrow, know how to check scorecard on DigiLocker, UMANG app

UP Board result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 tomorrow, April 22, 2026 at 4 PM. Lakhs of students who appeared for the board exams are eagerly waiting for their results, which will be made available through multiple platforms, including DigiLocker.

Also Read: UP Board Result 2026 date and time

Steps to check UP Board Result 2026 on DigiLocker

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Students can follow these simple steps to access their scorecards:

Visit the DigiLocker website or open the mobile app

Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar

If you are a new user, complete the registration using OTP verification

Go to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section

Select UP Board (UPMSP) from the list

Enter your roll number and other required details

View your marksheet and download it for future use

How to check UP Board result 2026 on official website

Students can check their results from the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad through the official websites by following these steps:

Visit the official website: upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in

Click on the link for “UP Board Class 10 Result 2026” or “Class 12 Result 2026”

Enter your roll number and required details

Click on the submit button

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

How to check UP Board result 2026 on UMANG App

Students can also access their UP Board result 2026 through the UMANG app. Follow these steps:

Download and open the UMANG app from the Play Store or App Store

Register or log in using your mobile number

Search for “UP Board” or “UPMSP” in the app

Select the result service for Class 10 or Class 12

Enter your roll number and required details

Submit the information

View your result and download the marksheet

Details Required to Access Result

To check the result smoothly, students should keep the following details ready:

Roll Number

Registered Mobile Number

Important details on UP Board Scorecard

Students downloading their results from Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad via DigiLocker should carefully check the following details on their scorecard:

Student’s name and personal details

Roll number and registration number

Name of the school

Subject-wise marks obtained

Total marks/aggregate score

Division or grade achieved

Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

Students should ensure that all details entered are correct while accessing their results. After downloading the marksheet, it is important to verify personal details, subject-wise marks, and overall score. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their school authoritie