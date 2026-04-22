UP Board result 2026 date time out: UPMSP to release results tomorrow at 4 PM; Check how to download scorecard

The wait is finally over for lakhs of students in Uttar Pradesh as the UP Board is all set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results. Students who appeared in the examinations can soon check their scores online through official websites and other digital platforms. The results will be declared tomorrow at 4 PM, bringing excitement and relief for students and parents.

UP Board Result 2026 Date and Time Announced

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) has officially confirmed the date and time for the Class 10 and Class 12 results. As per the official update shared on its X handle, the UP Board Result 2026 will be declared on April 23 at 4 PM.

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Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites as well as education portals like NDTV Education.

How to Check UP Board Result 2026 Online

Students can easily check their results by following these simple steps:

Visit the official website: upmsp.edu.in

Click on “UP Board High School Result 2026” (Class 10) or “Intermediate Result 2026” (Class 12)

Enter your roll number

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save your marksheet

Official Websites to Check Results

Students can check their results on:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

Check Result via SMS

Students can also get their results through SMS:

Class 10: Type UP10 <space> Roll Number and send to 56263

Class 12: Type UP12 <space> Roll Number and send to 56263

Minimum Passing Marks

To pass the UP Board exams, students must score at least 33% marks in each subject. Those who are unable to pass can appear for compartment exams later.

Result on DigiLocker and UMANG App

Apart from websites, results will also be available on:

DigiLocker

UMANG App

Students can log in using their mobile number and access their marks easily.

How the Result Will Be Declared

The board will announce the results through a press conference. After that, the result links will be activated on all official platforms, allowing students to download their marksheets.

The UP Board Result 2026 is one of the most awaited academic announcements for students in Uttar Pradesh. With results being released on April 23 at 4 PM, students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready and regularly check official websites. This moment marks an important step in their academic journey, opening doors for higher education and future opportunities.