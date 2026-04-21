UP Board result 2026 date & time: UPMSP class 10, 12 scorecards soon at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to announce the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) results soon. Over 50 lakh students who appeared for the exams are eagerly waiting for the official confirmation of the result date and time.

UP Board Result 2026 Date & Time (Expected)

As per the latest updates, the UP Board is likely to release the results between April 20 and April 25, 2026, although the exact date and time have not been officially announced yet.

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Expected date: April 20–25, 2026

Expected time: Afternoon hours

Final confirmation will be made via a press conference by board officials

Students are advised to keep checking the official website for real-time updates.

Where to check UP board result 2026

Once declared, students can check their scorecards on the official websites:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

These platforms will host the official result link immediately after the announcement.

How to check UP Board 10th, 12th result 2026

Follow these steps to download your scorecard:

Visit the official website — upmsp.edu.in

Click on “High School Result 2026” or “Intermediate Result 2026”

Enter roll number and required details

Submit and view your result

Download and print the scorecard

Students will need their roll number and school code to access the result.

Alternative ways to check the scorecard

In case the official website is slow or crashes due to heavy traffic, students can also check results via:

DigiLocker

UMANG App

SMS service

These options ensure easy access even during peak traffic.

The UP Board Exams 2026 were conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026, covering both Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) students. Following the completion of exams, the evaluation process was carried out and has already been completed earlier this month. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is now preparing to release the results, which are expected to be announced for both classes together.