UP Board result 2026: Evaluation process starts tomorrow - Check expected date, passing marks, and steps to download the scorecard

The Uttar Pradesh Board is all set to begin the checking of Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets from March 18, 2026. This year, more than 54 lakh students appeared for the exams, and now they are eagerly waiting for their results. The evaluation process is an important step before the final result is announced.

When will the evaluation process start?

The evaluation of answer sheets will begin on March 18, 2026, at different centres across the state. The board aims to complete the checking process by March 31, 2026, so that results can be prepared on time.

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How will the answer sheets be checked?

Lakhs of experienced teachers have been assigned to check the answer sheets carefully. The entire process will be done under CCTV surveillance to ensure fairness and transparency. Strict rules have been applied, and no outsider will be allowed inside the evaluation centres. The board is also using coding and decoding systems to maintain accuracy.

When will UP Board result 2026 be declared?

After the evaluation is completed, it usually takes around 10 to 15 days to prepare the final result and merit list. If everything goes as planned, the UP Board Result 2026 is expected to be announced in April.

Where to check UP Board result 2026?

Students will be able to check their results online on the official websites:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults. nic. in

They will need their roll number to download the scorecard.

Passing marks and the re-evaluation option

To pass the UP Board exams, students must score at least 33% marks in each subject as well as overall. The marksheet will show a “P” for pass.

If a student fails in one or more subjects, they can appear for compartment exams. Also, if students are not satisfied with their marks, they can apply for re-evaluation through the official website.

How to check UP board result 2026

Once the results are declared, students can follow these steps to access their scorecards online:-

Step 1: Visit the official website upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination – 2026 Results” or “U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination – 2026 Results.”

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number. Class 12 students may also need to enter their School Code, which is mentioned on the admit card.

Step 4: Fill in the Captcha code displayed on the screen and click Submit.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The start of the evaluation process is a big step towards the UP Board Result 2026. Students are advised to stay calm and regularly check official websites for updates. Most importantly, avoid fake websites and rely only on official sources for accurate information. Best of luck to all students awaiting their results.