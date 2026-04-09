UP Board result 2026 expected soon? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard at upmsp.edu.in

The students who appeared for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th exams are eagerly waiting for their results. The most common question on their minds is: When will the results be declared? While the UP Board has not officially announced a date yet, as per media reports, the results may be released in the third or fourth week of April. Students will need their roll number and date of birth to download the results.

Minimum marks required to pass

To pass the UP Board exams, students must score at least 33% marks in each subject. Those who fail to achieve this minimum will not be considered successful.

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Scrutiny and Compartment Applications

After the results are declared, students can apply for scrutiny and compartment exams:

Scrutiny: Students who are not satisfied with their obtained marks can apply for scrutiny.

Compartment: Students who have failed in one or two subjects or wish to improve their performance can apply for compartment exams.

How and where to download UP Board Result 2026

The results will be released soon.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for students to download their results:

Visit the official UP Board website: upmsp.edu.in

Go to the Results section on the homepage.

Click on the UP Board Result 2026 link.

Enter your login details (roll number and date of birth).

The result will appear on your screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers and date of birth handy to check their UP Board Result 2026 quickly. Once declared, the official website will provide the results, and students should follow the steps mentioned above to download and save their scorecards safely.