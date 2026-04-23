UP Board Result 2026: When and where to check UPMSP 10th 12th result, Download Marksheet

UP Board Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to declare the UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2026 today, April 23, at 4:00 PM. Those students who have appeared for the UP Board Exam 2026 will be able to check and download their scorecards online soon after the official announcement at upmsp.edu.in

The UP Board results will be announced in the press conference for over 52 lakh students. Students are advised to keep their UP Board admit card ready with login details to avoid a last-minute rush.

Also Read: JAC Class 10th result 2026

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UP Board website crashes down

Due to heavy traffic on the official website of the UP Board, the website has crashed for the results. Students are advised to check their class 10th 12th results via DigiLocker, SMS, and the UMANG app.

Where can students check UP Board Result 2026

Students can check their results on the official websites:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

Results may also be available on platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG app.

Also Read: KSEAB Result 2026

How to check UP Board result on official website

The board's result will be available at the official website of the UPMSP. Students will be able to check the results online by following the instructions given below

Visit the official result website of your board Click on the “Result 2026” or relevant exam link Enter your roll number / registration number Fill in other required details (like date of birth, if asked) Click on the Submit button Your result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future use

How to check UP Board result via DigiLocker?

To check the results via DigiLocker, students need to register themselves first and then following instructions that are given below-

Open DigiLocker app or visit the official website Log in using your mobile number/Aadhaar (sign up if new user) Go to the “Issued Documents” section Select your education board (CBSE/State Board/JAC, etc.) Click on Class 10 or Class 12 Marksheet/Result 2026 Enter your roll number / required details Click on Get Document View your result on the screen Download or save the marksheet for future use

Students must know that the marksheet available online is provisional in nature and should be used for immediate reference only, while the original documents will be issued later by their respective schools.