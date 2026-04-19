UP Board Result 2026: When will UPMSP Class 10th, 12th results be declared? Check date, time, and direct Link

UP Board Result 2026: Lakhs of students awaiting the Uttar Pradesh Board results for Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) may soon receive good news. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the results shortly.

UP Board Result 2026 date and time

As per the latest updates and media reports, the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results are likely to be declared before April 25, 2026. However, the board has not yet officially confirmed the exact date and time. Some reports also suggest that the results may be released between April 19 and April 25, 2026, most likely in the third or fourth week of April.

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Where to check UP Board result 2026?

Once released, students can check their results on the official websites:

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

Additionally, students can access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker and UMANG apps.

How to check UP Board result 2026?

Follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website (upresults.nic.in)

Click on “High School Result 2026” or “Intermediate Result 2026”

Enter your roll number

Click on Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Minimum passing marks

For Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board), the minimum passing marks for both Class 10 and Class 12 are:

Students must score at least 33% marks in each subject to pass.

This means 33 marks out of 100 in every subject.

If a subject has theory + practical, then 33% is required separately in both.

Students also need at least a ‘D’ grade or above to be considered passed.

What after the result?

After the result is declared, students should carefully review all the details mentioned on their marksheet, including personal information and subject-wise marks, to ensure there are no errors. In case of any discrepancy or if they are dissatisfied with their scores, they can apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation within the stipulated time frame.

Students who do not pass in one or more subjects should not lose hope, as they have the option to appear for compartment exams to improve their results and continue their academic journey.

Students are advised to rely only on official announcements. Due to heavy traffic, websites may slow down or crash when results are declared, so keep alternative platforms ready.