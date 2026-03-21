UP Board Result 2026: Will it be released by April? Check expected date, time, passing marks, and how to download scorecard at upmsp.edu.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results in April 2026. While the board has not officially confirmed the exact date, reports suggest that the results may be declared around April 20. Students are eagerly waiting for the announcement.

When will UP Board results be declared?

According to reports, UP Board results are likely to be released in the second or third week of April. April 20 is being considered the most probable date, but students should wait for official confirmation from the board.

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Evaluation process update

The evaluation of answer sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 exams started on March 18, 2026. Around 54 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. After the checking process is completed, the board usually takes 10 to 15 days to prepare the final result and merit list.

How to check UP Board result 2026

Once the results are declared, students can follow these simple steps to check their scorecards:

1. Visit the official websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, or results.upmsp.edu.in

2. Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2026

3. Enter your roll number (Class 12 students may also need their school code)

4. Fill in the captcha and click submit

5. Your result will appear on the screen

6. Download and save it for future use

7. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid any last-minute issues.

Passing Marks and Other Details

To pass the UP Board exams, students must score at least 33% marks in each subject as well as overall. The marksheet will show a “P” for pass status.

Students who do not pass in one or more subjects can appear for compartment exams. Those who are not satisfied with their marks can also apply for re-evaluation through the official website.

With the evaluation process already underway, the UP Board results are expected soon. Students should stay calm and regularly check official websites for updates. Keeping login details ready will help them quickly access their results once they are announced.