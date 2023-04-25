UP Board Results Class 10th, 12th 2023: Official Website Not working? Try These Alternative Ways

UP Board Result 2023: UP Board High School and Intermediate examination 2023 results have been announced on the official website. Students can check the alternate ways mentioned below if the official website is not working. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the UP Board Class 10 toppers list 2023 today on the official website - upresults.nic.in. Students can also view their UP Board Class 10 result 2023 at upmsp.edu.in. Priyanshi Soni from Sitapur has secured the first rank in the UP Board Class 10 exam 2023.

While Priyanshi Soni tops the UP Board Matric result 2023 with 590 points, Kushagra Pandey and Mishkat Noor tie for second place with 586 marks in the UP Board Class 10 exam 2023. With 586 points, Krishna Jha, Arpit Gangwar, and Shreyasi Singh took third place. In the UP Board 10th result 2023, 179 students are among the top ten.

UP Board Result 2023: Alternate websites to check result

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2023: Here's how to download via official website

Step 1: Go to official upmsp.edu.in 2023 result websites -- upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the exam result link for Class 10, 12 results 2023

Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and view UPMSP result 2023

UP Board result 2023: Here's how to check via SMS

Open the SMS application.

Type a message like "For 10th: UP10<space>Roll_Number, For 12th: UP12<space>Roll_Number".

Send it to 56263.

To the same number the result will be sent soon.

The overall pass percentage in the UP Board 10th result 2023 this year was 89.78%. Girls passed with 93.34%, while boys passed with 86.64%. The UP Board Class 10 exam 2023 was taken by 31,16,487 students. The total number of pupils who took the 10th board test in 2023 was 16,98,346 boys and 14,18,141 girls.