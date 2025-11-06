Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2980647https://zeenews.india.com/education/up-board-timetable-2025-for-class-10-12-out-upmsp-exams-to-begin-from-feb-18-check-complete-exam-schedule-here-2980647.html
NewsEducation
UP BOARD TIMETABLE 2025

UP Board Timetable 2025 For Class 10, 12 OUT: UPMSP Exams To Begin From Feb 18- Check Complete Exam Schedule Here

UP Board Timetable 2025 For Class 10, 12 OUT: UPMSP  has officially released the Exam Board Datesheet 2024 at upmsp.edu.in. Scroll down to check more details. 

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 11:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UP Board Timetable 2025 For Class 10, 12 OUT: UPMSP Exams To Begin From Feb 18- Check Complete Exam Schedule HereUP Board Timetable 2025 For Class 10, 12

UP Board Timetable 2025 For Class 10, 12: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially released the Exam Board Datesheet 2024. All the students who are going to appear for the exam can now download their exam schedule through the official website- upmsp.edu.in

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Earrings
Bridal Earrings to Elevate Your Look This Grand Wedding Gala 2025
Greater Bangladesh Map
Battle Plan? Yunus Presents Turkey Bangladesh Map Featuring India’s Assam
sarees
Sarees for Brides to Shine at the Grand Wedding Gala 2025!
Jammu and Kashmir
Fresh Snowfall Revives Tourism In Kashmir: Tourists Call It Magical
Pakistan
Six Months After Op Sindoor, Pak-Backed Terror Groups Plan Attack: Reports
ethnic gown
Gowns for Brides This Grand Wedding Gala Season
Zohran Mamdani
Meet Zohran Mamdani, New York’s Youngest Mayor Ever, Inspired By Nehru
eye makeup
Best Eyeliners To Elevate Your Eye – Grand Wedding Gala Sale on Myntra
jewellery set
Jewellery Sets for Brides to Shine at the Grand Wedding Sale 2025!
Maxi skirts
Elegant Maxi Skirts For Every Occasion – Grand Wedding Gala Sale on Myntra