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UP CM announces expansion of digital library initiative to Gram Panchayats

The Chief Minister emphasised that the library will bring together the traditional study methods and modern technology under one roof.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 12:39 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
UP CM announces expansion of digital library initiative to Gram Panchayats

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UP CM announces expansion of digital library initiative to Gram Panchayats
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