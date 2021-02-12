UP CM's Abhyudaya Scheme for free UPSC, JEE, NEET coaching gets 97000 registrations in 20 hours

Lucknow: The Abhyudaya Scheme launched by the Uttar Pradesh government providing free coaching to students preparing for UPSC, JEE, NEET and other exam aspirants, received a huge response within a day of the launch of the portal.

As many as 97,000 candidates have already registered within 20 hours of the launch of the online portal. The registration process had begun on February 10, 2021.

Of the total, more than 40,000 are those willing to prepare for civil services. While over 4,000 candidates have applied to get coaching for NEET entrance test, 2,500 have opted for JEE exam.

The coaching for the classes will begin on the auspicious day of Basant Panchami, February 16, 2021, both online and offline.

The initiative under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath aims to provide assistance to the candidates who cannot afford expensive coaching classes.

A 12-member committee headed by a divisional commissioner will make arrangements of guest lectures, motivational speakers, the supply of study material etc.

Initially, the coaching will begin at divisional level, followed by district level. Students who would not be able to attend offline classes can access it online on YouTube or Facebook.

Students and teachers can share feedback on virtual classes. Also, the virtual classes will be recorder so that students can access it later in case they miss it.

Live TV