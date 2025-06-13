UP CPET Admit Card 2025 OUT At www.abvmuup.edu.in- Check Steps To Download, Other Details Here

UP CPET Admit Card 2025: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU) has officially released the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Common Paramedical Entrance Test (UP CPET) 2025 today, i.e. 13th June, 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can now download their result from the official website, i.e. www.abvmuup.edu.in.

Candidates will have to enter their registration ID and password to get the access of their hall ticket. The examination will take place on 18th June, 2025 in pen and paper mode offline in a single shift from 11 AM to 1:20 PM across the various examination centres in Uttar Pradesh.

UP CPET Admit Card 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- www.abvmuup.edu.in.

Step 2: Find the Notification section on the homepage.

Step 3: You will see the link of ‘UP CPET Admit Card 2025’, click on it.

Step 4: A new page will be opened to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details like your registration ID and password correctly, then submit it.

Step 6: After submission, your UP CPET Admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check the hall ticket and download it.

Step 8: Print it for the day of the examination.

Candidates must note that an admit card is a very important document and they must carry it with themselves to the examination on the exam day or else they won't be allowed to appear for the exam. Admit card is released for the applicants who have registered for the 4.5 year, 4 year and other Allied Health Science courses. Additionally, candidates must reach the examination centre by 9 AM as entry will be strictly closed at 10:15 AM and late comers won’t be allowed to get an entry in the examination centre. Applicants are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.