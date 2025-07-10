UP DEIEd Result 2025 OUT At updeled.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

UP DEIEd Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority has officially released the results for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIEd) for the 2nd and 4th semester examinations of multiple batches. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their results through the official website, i.e. updeled.gov.in.

The other website where students can check their result is btcexam.in and they will have to enter their roll number, registration number or their date of birth to access their result. And they are advised to contact the authority immediately if there are any discrepancies in their mark sheets.