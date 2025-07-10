Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2929750https://zeenews.india.com/education/up-deied-result-2025-out-at-updeled-gov-in-check-direct-link-other-details-here-2929750.html
NewsEducation
UP DELED RESULT 2025

UP DEIEd Result 2025 OUT At updeled.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority has officially released the results for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIEd) for the 2nd and 4th semester. Scroll down to read about more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 02:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UP DEIEd Result 2025 OUT At updeled.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here UP DElEd Result 2025

UP DEIEd Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority has officially released the results for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIEd) for the 2nd and 4th semester examinations of multiple batches. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their results through the official website, i.e. updeled.gov.in. 

The other website where students can check their result is btcexam.in and they will have to enter their roll number, registration number or their date of birth to access their result. And they are advised to contact the authority immediately if there are any discrepancies in their mark sheets. 

UP DEIEd Result 2025; Direct Link to Download the Result

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK