UP Home Guard admit card out: Check how to download hall ticket from uppbpb.gov.in

Candidates who applied for the UP Home Guard recruitment and have been waiting for their admit card, the wait is finally over. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially released the hall tickets on their website - uppbpb.gov.in.

Exam dates

The written examination for UP Home Guard recruitment will be held on April 25, 26, and 27, 2026. The exam will take place in multiple shifts across different locations in the state.

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(Also Read: Uttarakhand UBSE Result 2026: Class 10, 12 results expected on this date at ubse.uk.gov.in, check how to download scorecard)

When will the admit card be available?

The board is releasing admit cards in a phased manner, based on each candidate's exam date.

Here's the simple breakdown:-

Exam on April 25 → Admit card released on April 22, 2026

Exam on April 26 → Admit card released on April 23, 2026

Exam on April 27 → Admit card released on April 24, 2026

According to the boards, the admit cards will only be available on the day they are scheduled for release. You won't be able to download a hall ticket before your assigned date.

Exam district

The UPPRPB had already released district allocation details on April 18, 2026. If you haven't checked your assigned exam district yet, head over to the official website and look it up before your exam day.

(Also Read: CBSE class 12 result 2026: Will results be released next week? Check expected date, time, and how to download scorecard)

How to download your admit card

Downloading your hall ticket is quick and straightforward. Just follow these steps:

Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in

Look for the UP Home Guard Admit Card 2026 link and click on it

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Click the Submit button

Your admit card will appear on the screen — download and print it out

Keep a printed copy handy, as you'll need it on exam day.

Details Mentioned on Admit Card

Exam date and shift timing

Exam centre name and address

Your personal details

The UPPRPB has advised all candidates to keep visiting uppbpb.gov.in regularly for any new instructions or updates related to the exam. Things can change quickly in the days leading up to an examination, so staying informed is always a good idea.