UP Launches 10-Day Bagless School Plan To Make Learning Fun And Engaging For Classes 6-8

Uttar Pradesh has launched a new 10-day bagless school program in all government schools for students of Classes 6 to 8. The aim is to reduce academic burden and make learning more fun and meaningful.

This initiative supports the National Education Policy (NEP) and promotes a shift from memorising lessons to hands-on, activity-based and experiential learning, helping students understand concepts in a practical way.

To carry out this plan, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has created ‘Anandam’ (Joyful Learning) guidelines. These guidelines aim to reduce student stress and encourage learning through fun and practical activities instead of only classroom lessons. During the 10 bagless days, students will go on educational trips, join creative workshops, and take part in skill-based activities that help them learn new things and grow in a better way.

Director General of School Education, Monika Rani has said that this program will make the school environment happy and enjoyable and give students real-life learning experiences. The focus of the initiative is on the overall development of children and helping them grow mentally and physically and improving their ability to think, analyse and handle real-life situations.

What Will Students Do During the Bagless Days?

Students will take part in skill-based learning activities that teach them practical knowledge useful in real life.

They will join creative and theme-based workshops where they can explore art, music, science, storytelling, and other fun activities.

Schools will organise educational trips to places like museums, farms, industries, and science centres to help students understand real-world applications.

Students will participate in group activities that encourage teamwork, communication, and collaboration.

According to TOI, The Anandam module includes 34 activities grouped into three main areas like science, environment and technology; public offices, local industries and businesses; and art, culture and history. To start the programme smoothly, Monika Rani has instructed all basic education officers to make sure that block education officers give proper orientation to headmasters and teachers during their monthly meetings in upper primary schools, composite schools and KGBVs on the fourth Saturday of this month.

The bagless day activities will take place on the 3rd and 4th Saturdays of November and January 2026, all Saturdays in December, and the 1st and 2nd Saturdays of February. Head teachers have been told to arrange the required resources such as labs, equipment, projectors and first aid kits and to work with local artisans, craftsmen, experts and community members to successfully carry out these activities.