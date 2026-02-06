Advertisement
UP LT Result 2026 OUT for maths and hindi prelims exam at uppsc.ip.nic.in- Check direct link to download here
UP LT Maths and Hindi Result 2026 OUT: UPPSC has officially declared the results for the Mathematics and Hindi exams today at uppsc.ip.nic.in. Scroll down to check more details. 

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 12:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
UP LT Maths and Hindi Result 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially declared the results for the Mathematics and Hindi exams today, i.e. 6th December, 2026. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. uppsc.ip.nic.in. 

The exam took place on 6th December, 2025. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 556 posts in Mathematics male branch and 537 posts in the mathematics female branch. 

This year, a total of 1,88,989 candidates have registered for the exam, out of which 99, 055 candidates have actually appeared. 

Allt the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

(This is developing story)

