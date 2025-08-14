UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment Result For Round 1 To Be Out Today At upneet.gov.in- Check Details Here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh is all set to release the seat allotment result of first round for 85 per cent state quota seats in Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) counselling 202 today, i.e. 14th August, 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling will be able to check their seat allotment result through the official website, i.e. upneet.gov.in.

The counselling is being conducted for candidates to take admission into the Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses in the government and private medical or dental colleges across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates must know that they will be able to download their allotment letter between 18th to 23th August, 2025 and also from 25th to 26th August, 2025.

UP NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website- upneet.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘UP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your seat allotment result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the allotted seat and download the allotment letter for future reference.

Candidates must know that if they wish to withdraw from their allotted seat in Round 1 then they can resign before the free exit deadline, i.e. up to two days before the Round 2 choice-filling begins if they wish to receive a refund. For government college allotments, the security deposit will be refunded (excluding admission fees), while for private colleges, the tuition fee will be refunded. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.