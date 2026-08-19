/UP NEET UG round 1 merit list 2026 today at upneet.gov.in; direct link, steps to download here

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, is set to release the UP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 state merit list today on the official counselling portal, upneet.gov.in.
Candidates who registered for the state quota counselling process can check their state merit rank once the list is published.
The merit list will determine which candidates are eligible to move ahead to the choice-filling stage for admission to MBBS and BDS seats in Uttar Pradesh's government and private medical and dental colleges for the 2026-27 academic session.
DGME had opened online registration for Round 1 of UP NEET UG counselling on August 7, with the window originally set to close on August 12. The deadline was later extended, allowing candidates to complete registration and document upload until August 14.
Only those candidates who registered within this window, uploaded the required documents and paid the applicable security deposit are eligible to appear in the merit list.
The security deposit for Round 1 counselling has been set at Rs 30,000 for government college seats, Rs 2,00,000 for private medical college seats, and Rs 1,00,000 for private dental college seats, along with a non-refundable registration fee.
This year's UP NEET UG counselling falls within the coordinated national window set by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under which state quota Round 1 counselling across all states is scheduled to run from August 13 to August 22.
The UP state merit list is prepared strictly on the basis of candidates' NEET UG 2026 scores, All India Rank and category, along with eligibility and reservation rules applicable in Uttar Pradesh. It will include details such as the candidate's name, roll number, NEET UG rank, category and state merit rank.
DGME conducts counselling for 85 percent of state quota seats in government medical colleges, along with seats in private and minority institutions, while the remaining 15 percent of government college seats are filled separately through MCC's All India Quota counselling.
Only candidates whose names appear in the state merit list will be permitted to participate in choice filling. Seat allotment will subsequently be based on a candidate's state merit rank, category, the choices they lock, and seat availability in their preferred colleges and courses.
Candidates can follow these steps to check their state merit rank once the list is published:
Candidates whose names appear in the merit list should keep their login credentials and original documents ready, as choice filling for Round 1 is expected to open shortly after the merit list is released.
UP NEET UG counselling is being conducted for admission to around 6,428 MBBS and 2,251 BDS seats across the state's medical and dental colleges.
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