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UP NEET UG round 1 merit list 2026 today at upneet.gov.in; direct link, steps to download here

Candidates who registered for the state quota counselling process can check their state merit rank once the list is published.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 01:41 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 01:41 PM IST
UP NEET UG round 1 merit list 2026 today at upneet.gov.in; direct link, steps to download here
Image Credit: Representative Image (AI)

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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UP NEET UG round 1 merit list 2026 today at upneet.gov.in; direct link, steps to download here
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