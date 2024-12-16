UP Police Constable DV Admit Card 2024 Released At uppbpb.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UP Police DV Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released the UP Police Constable DV Admit Card 2024. Candidates attending the document verification and physical standard test can download their admit cards from the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. Starting December 26, 2024, the Board will begin record verification and physical standard tests for eligible candidates applying for the 2023 constable civil police posts across all 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates appearing for the DV and PST can download their admit card to check the assigned centre, along with the scheduled date and time. They must report to the exam centre as per the schedule with the original documents listed on the admit card and a self-attested copy of those documents.

Go to the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on the link for "UP Police Constable DV Admit Card 2024" on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page that opens.

Submit the information to view your admit card.

Check the details on the admit card and download it.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

The examination was conducted in two phases. The first phase took place on August 23, 24, and 25, with approximately 28.91 lakh candidates appearing. The second phase, held on August 30 and 31, saw around 19.26 lakh participants. Each exam day featured two shifts: the first from 10 AM to 12 noon and the second from 3 PM to 5 PM. Candidates who face any issues while downloading the admit card can contact the helpline number 8867786192 for assistance.