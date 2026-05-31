UP Police Constable exam city intimation slip 2026 out; Check exam date and shift details

UP constable exam date: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Constable Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 for candidates at upprpb.in.

Those candidates who are going to appear for the UP Police Constable exam 2026 can now check their alloted examination city, exam date, and shift details through the official website.

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UP Constable exam date

According to the official schedule released, the UP Police Constable written examination will be conducted on June 8, June 9, and June 10, 2026. The examination will be held in offline mode at various centres across Uttar Pradesh.

UP Police Constable exam 2026 shift timings

Candidates must carefully verify the shift allotted to them in their city intimation slip. The tentative shift schedule is as follows:

Morning Shift

Reporting Time: 8:00 AM

Exam Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Afternoon Shift

Reporting Time: 1:00 PM

Exam Time: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre well before the reporting time to complete verification procedures.

How to download UP Police Constable city intimation slip 2026

As the UP constable city intimation slip is out, candidates can access their city intimation slip by following these steps:

Visit the official up police constable exam city check 2026 link

Click on the “UP Police Constable City Intimation Slip 2026” link.

Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Submit the details.

Check the allotted exam city, date, and shift information.

Download and save the slip for future reference.

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Details mentioned on the city intimation slip

The city intimation slip contains important information related to the examination, including:

Candidate's name

Registration number

Exam city and district

Examination date

Shift timing

Reporting time

Is the city intimation slip same as admit card?

UPPRPB has clarified that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. The official admit card will be released separately before the examination.

The UP Police Constable admit card will include the exact examination centre address, roll number, reporting instructions, and other guidelines required on the exam day.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre without a valid admit card and a government-issued photo identity proof.

As the examination dates are approaching, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UPPRPB website for updates regarding admit cards, examination guidelines, and other important announcements.

This year, the recruitment drive aims to fill 32,679 constable vacancies across the state.