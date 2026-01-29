UP police constable Recruitment 2026: registration ends tomorrow over 32000 posts at upprpb.in- check direct link to apply

UP police constable Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will officially close the registration for the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment tomorrow. All the candidates who are eligible and interested in applying can now do it through the official website, i.e. upprpb.in.

The last date to fill the recruitment form is tomorrow, i.e. 30th January, 2026. The board has clearly stated that no forms will be accepted after the deadline. The registration process for the UP Police constable began on 31st December, 2025. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill a total of 32,679 vacancies.

UP police constable Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply online

Step 1: Go to the official website- upprpb.in.

Step 2: Find the link titled UP Police Constable Apply Online 2026 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Complete the registration process with your contact details.

Step 4: Login into your registered account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form carefully with your personal, academic details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents according to the provided instructions.

Step 7: Pay the application fee to complete the process.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for the future reference.

UP police constable Recruitment 2026: Application Fees

The application fee for the general and OBC category candidates is Rs. 400 and there is no application fee for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category candidates.

Candidates whose applications are accepted will have to appear for a written examination conducted by the board. The exam will be objective in nature, carry a total of 300 marks and will be held for two hours. The question paper will cover four subjects: General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Aptitude, and Mental Interest, Intelligence and Logical Ability.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.