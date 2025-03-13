UP Police Constable Result 2025: UPPRPB Final Results Declared At uppbpb.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UP Police Constable Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final result for the Constable recruitment exam. Candidates can view their results at uppbpb.gov.in. The board has also published category-wise cut-off marks. This recruitment drive aimed to fill 60,244 UP Police Constable positions, with 48,17,441 applicants. The written exam was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 in 10 shifts. Based on the results, 1,74,317 candidates were shortlisted for the physical test and document verification.

Candidates can check their final results on the official website using their registration number and date of birth. The final selection depends on medical examination, verification of educational qualifications, character verification, and verification of reservation-related documents.

UP Police Constable Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

On the homepage, navigate to the Notice section.

Click on the link for the Final Result.

Enter the required details.

Download and save the final result.

The recruitment process aimed to fill 60,244 posts, with 48,17,441 candidates registering for the exam. If two or more candidates scored the same marks, their ranking was decided based on preferential qualification, older age, and the first letter of their name in English alphabetical order.

As per the UP Police Constable result statement, the final selection is subject to a medical examination, verification of educational qualifications, reservation certificates, and character verification by the appointing authority.