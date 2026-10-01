/UP Police recruitment 2025: 4,543 SI appointments on hold after Allahabad HC order

The Allahabad High Court has temporarily halted the appointment process for thousands of Sub-Inspector posts in Uttar Pradesh. This decision marks a major development in UP Police recruitment and affects candidates awaiting appointment letters.
The stay covers 4,543 Sub-Inspector posts under UP Police Recruitment 2025. No appointment letters go out, at least not until the next hearing set for October 5.
Justice Anees Kumar Gupta passed the order after hearing petitions from Shyam Sundar, Kamlesh Yadav, and others, plus a second group led by Yash Pandey, representing 44 additional petitioners.
Senior advocate Ashok Khare argued the case, alongside advocates Sanjay Kumar Yadav and Alok Mishra.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board announced the recruitment process for Sub-Inspector and equivalent posts on August 12, 2025.
The response was massive: 15,75,706 applications came in, an enormous pool for the available seats.
The written exam followed on March 14 and 15, 2025, run in two shifts each day. Around 10.77 lakh candidates showed up to take it.
The result of the written examination was declared on May 7.
However, several candidates raised concerns regarding changes made to certain questions in the exam. They claimed that their objections were not properly addressed by the recruitment board.
Following this, the petitioners approached the Allahabad High Court, which has now stayed the appointment process until the next hearing.
With the court’s stay order, the appointment process for thousands of selected candidates has been temporarily paused. The final decision will depend on the next hearing scheduled for October 5, which will be crucial for all candidates waiting for their appointment letters.
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