UP POLICE SI RECRUITMENT 2025

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: UPPBPB Sub Inspector Registration Begins For 4543 Posts At uppbpb.gov.in- Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply Here

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4,543 vacancies for the position of Sub Inspector across the state, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 03:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has announced the recruitment of Sub Inspector posts and is inviting applications from eligible candidates. Interested individuals can submit their applications online through the official UPPBPB website at uppbpb.gov.in. The application process is currently open and will continue until September 11, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4,543 vacancies for the position of Sub Inspector across the state. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully to check eligibility criteria, important dates, and other relevant details before applying.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants interested in these posts should review the detailed notification available on the official website to check the required educational qualifications and age limit.

Selection Process

The recruitment process will include a written examination followed by a physical efficiency test.
The written exam will carry a total of 400 marks and will consist of 160 objective-type questions, with 40 questions in each section. The duration of the exam will be two hours.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here

  • Go to the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link for “UP Police SI Recruitment 2025.”
  • A new page will appear where you need to enter your registration details.
  • After completing the registration, log in to your account.
  • Fill out the application form and pay the required application fee.
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
  • Take a printout of the submitted form for future reference.

