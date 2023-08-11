trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647625
UP POLYTECHNIC ANSWER KEY 2023

UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023 Released At jeecup.nic.in- Direct Link To Download Here

UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023: Candidates who appeared for the UPJEE exam can check the answer key and raise objections, if any, by logging in to the website, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 02:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023: The answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has been released on the official website-jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who took the UPJEE exam can access the answer key and, if necessary, register objections by logging on to the website. 

According to the official update, candidates who wish to register concerns to the answer key must do so by August 11. Each objection is subject to a cost of Rs 100. However, if the objection is valid, the payments will be returned.

UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023: Here’s how to download


1. Visit the official website--jeecup.admissions.nic.in 

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the 'View Answer Key and Challenge [10.08.2023 to 11.08.2023]' link 

3. A new login page would open 

4. Enter your roll number and password 

5. Access the answer key and download the PDF 

6. Take a printout for the future references

UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023; direct link here

Candidates will be able to determine their potential scores with the help of the answer key. According to the marking scheme, 4 points will be awarded for each valid answer and 1 point will be deducted for each incorrect response.

The UP Polytechnic 2023 result will be issued based on legitimate objections submitted by applicants over the answer key. The final answer key will be used to determine the outcome.

