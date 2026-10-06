/UP Scholarship 2026-27: Applications closing soon? Check last date, eligibility and key details here

The UP Scholarship 2026-27 application process is currently open for students applying under the Post-Matric Other Than Intermediate, also known as the Dashmottar category. Students pursuing graduation, postgraduation, diploma, ITI and other eligible courses can apply online through the official UP Scholarship portal.
The application process for this category started on September 15, 2026. However, the deadline is different for fresh and renewal applicants, so students should check the applicable date before submitting their forms.
Two deadlines, under the Dashmottar category:
Renewal candidates: October 15, 2026
Fresh candidates: October 31, 2026
Make sure you're selecting the right application type when filling out the form; mixing this up could cause problems down the line.
The UP Scholarship scheme isn't just one category it spans different education levels:
Pre-Matric: Classes 9 and 10
Post-Matric Intermediate: Classes 11 and 12
Post-Matric Other Than Intermediate/Dashmottar: Graduation, postgraduation, diploma, ITI, and other eligible courses
Eligible students from General, OBC, SC, ST, and minority communities can apply, provided they meet the specific conditions attached to each category.
Go to scholarship.up.gov.in
Complete One Time Registration (OTR), if it applies to you
Pick the relevant scholarship category
Choose between Fresh or Renewal
Fill in all required details carefully; no rushing through this part
Upload the necessary documents
Submit the form
Download it, print a copy
Hand in the hard copy at your institution, wherever that's required
Double-check everything before hitting submit; small errors here tend to cause bigger headaches later.
Once submitted, the application doesn't just sit there; it goes through institutional verification, plus whatever other scrutiny processes are prescribed. Only after clearing that does approval happen.
For students who make it through, the scholarship amount lands directly in their bank account via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
Students applying for the UP Scholarship 2026-27 under the Dashmottar category should keep track of the respective deadlines. Renewal applicants must submit their forms by October 15, while fresh candidates can apply until October 31, 2026. Students are advised to check the official portal regularly for the latest instructions before completing their applications.
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