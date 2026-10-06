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UP Scholarship 2026-27: Applications closing soon? Check last date, eligibility and key details here

UP Scholarship 2026-27 applications are open for eligible students under various scholarship categories, including fresh and renewal applications. Students should check the respective deadlines, eligibility criteria, and application process before submitting their forms.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 04:26 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
UP Scholarship 2026-27: Applications closing soon? Check last date, eligibility and key details here
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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UP Scholarship 2026-27: Applications closing soon? Check last date, eligibility and key details here
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