UP Schools Winter Break 2025-26: Christmas Holiday Cancelled- Check Expected Vacation Dates Here

Winter Break In UP Schools: With cold weather and dense fog disrupting daily life, students and parents in Uttar Pradesh are awaiting clarity on winter vacation dates for the 2025–26 academic year. While earlier reports hinted at a possible break starting December 20, no official notification has been issued yet by the state’s education departments. The government has also cancelled the Christmas holiday, confirming that schools will remain open on December 25 for special programmes marking former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, with attendance compulsory.

School Holiday Cancelled For Christmas

The Uttar Pradesh government has clarified that December 25, 2025, will not be a holiday for government schools. The Basic Education Department has directed all primary and upper primary schools to remain open on that day.

The decision has been taken to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which also concludes his birth centenary year. Schools have been asked to hold special programmes highlighting his life, work and contribution to the nation.

Schools Closed in Bareilly Due to Cold Wave

According to media reports, The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the closure of all government, aided and private schools in Bareilly for students of Classes 1 to 8 from December 18 to December 20, 2025, due to severe cold and dense fog. The decision was taken to ensure student safety amid low visibility and harsh weather conditions. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Dr Vinita said the order was issued as per the directions of the District Magistrate.

Expected Winter Break Dates Of UP Schools

Based on past trends, the winter vacation for schools in Uttar Pradesh for the 2025-26 academic year is expected to begin on December 31, 2025, and continue till January 18, 2026, according to media reports. If this tentative schedule is followed, schools are likely to reopen on January 19, 2026. However, an official confirmation from the state education department is still awaited.

All the students and parents are advised to keep checking the official websites and stay connected with school authorities for the latest updates.