UP SCRUTINY RESULT 2023

UP Scrutiny Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results To Be Released Today At upmsp.edu.in- Steps To Download Scorecard Here

UP Scrutiny Result 2023: As per the announcement by Dibyakant Shukla, Department Of Education, Secretary Madhyamik Siksha Parishad, the scrutiny results for both classes 10th and 12th will be declared today, July 6, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 08:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau

UP Scrutiny Result 2023: The UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023 is set to be released today. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, will release the scrutiny results for both the 10th and 12th grades. Students who asked for a recheck of their UP Board Result 2023 mark sheet can view the scrutiny result on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

The scrutiny results will be announced on July 6, according to Dibyakant Shukla, Department of Education, Secretary Madhyamik Siksha Parishad. This year, 24,557 people applied for the examination. 

UP Scrutiny Result 2023: Steps to download scorecard here


1. Visit the official site of UPMSP-upmsp.edu.in
2. On the displayed homepage, click on UPMSP Class 10, and 12 scrutiny results link respectively
3. Enter the asked details and submit
4. UP Board rechecking result will be displayed on the screen
5. Check the result and download the page
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Students dissatisfied with their grades were allowed to ask for UP Board scrutiny or revaluation from April 26th to May 19th, 2023.

When the scrutiny results are released, students dissatisfied with the amended grades will be able to re-scrutinize. The re-scrutiny application form will be made accessible on the UPMSP website, and the deadline for submitting the form is July 15, 2023.

 

