UP SI ASI result 2026 announced: Direct link to check scorecard and merit list at uppbpb.gov.in

The wait is finally over for thousands of candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially released the UP SI ASI Result 2026 on March 26, and candidates can now check and download their results from the official website.

Here is everything you need to know about where to find your result and how to download it:-

Which posts is this result for?

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This result has been released for the following posts:

Sub-Inspector of Police (Confidential)

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk)

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts)

And other related posts under the same recruitment

If you appeared in the written exam for any of these positions, your result is now available online.

Where can you find the result?

The result has been published on the official website of UPPRPB — uppbpb.gov.in. You will need your login credentials to access and download your result PDF. A direct download link is also available below in this article for your convenience.

Step-by-Step guide to download your result

Downloading your result is simple. Just follow these easy steps:-

Go to the official website — uppbpb.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the link titled "उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस में पुलिस उप निरीक्षक (गोपनीय), पुलिस सहायक उप निरीक्षक (लिपिक) एवं पुलिस सहायक उप निरीक्षक (लेखा) के अन्तिम चयन परिणाम हेतु लिंक"

Click on the link — it will open in a new window

Enter your login credentials to access your result

Download the PDF and save a copy for future reference

If you appeared for the UP Police SI or ASI recruitment exam, now is the time to head to the official website and check your result without any delay. Make sure you download the PDF and keep it saved safely — you will likely need it for the next steps in the selection process. We wish all the candidates the very best, and hope this result brings good news for you. Keep checking the official UPPRPB website for any further updates regarding the next stages of recruitment.