/UP teacher recruitment 2026: UPESSC announces 15,012 vacancies for PRT and PGT posts

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, has announced the UP Teacher Notification 2026 for 15,012 posts across Primary Teacher (PRT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) cadres.
The UP Teacher Notification 2026 was released on September 15, 2026, bringing relief to thousands of aspirants who have been waiting for a fresh round of hiring in UP's school education department.
Total posts: 15,012
Subjects include Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Sanskrit, Sociology and several others
Commission officials have urged candidates not to rush into filling the form without first going through the detailed advertisement and instruction booklet uploaded on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.
No separate guidance will be given regarding eligibility or qualification for the advertised posts, so applicants are expected to verify everything on their own before applying.
For PRT (Primary Teacher):
Age limit for Urban Assistant Teacher: 21 to 40 years as on July 1, 2026
Age limit for Assistant Teacher (Affiliated Primary School): minimum 21 years, retirement age 62 years
Age relaxation: 5 years for SC/ST/OBC of UP; 15 years for PwD candidates; 3 years plus service period for Ex-Servicemen
For PGT (Post Graduate Teacher):
Candidates will first need to complete One-Time Registration (OTR) before they can proceed to fill out the actual application form.
The commission has also made it clear that once the final form is submitted, no changes can be made to details like category, gender, date of birth or sub-category, so applicants should double-check every entry before hitting submit.
The selection for PRT posts will be based purely on the written examination, while PGT selection will include both a written test and an interview. Both papers will carry 120 objective-type questions worth 360 marks, to be attempted in two hours, with 3 marks awarded for every correct answer and a 1-mark deduction for wrong or multiple responses.
With over 15,000 posts on offer, this recruitment drive is expected to draw a massive number of applicants from across Uttar Pradesh.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official UPESSC website regularly for updates on admit cards, exam centres and any changes to the schedule.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.