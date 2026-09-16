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UP teacher recruitment 2026: UPESSC announces 15,012 vacancies for PRT and PGT posts

The UP Teacher Notification 2026 was released on September 15, 2026, bringing relief to thousands of aspirants who have been waiting for a fresh round of hiring.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 10:16 AM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 10:16 AM IST
UP teacher recruitment 2026: UPESSC announces 15,012 vacancies for PRT and PGT posts
Image Credit: AI (representational image)

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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