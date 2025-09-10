UP Teacher Recruitment: B.Ed Degree Made Compulsory Alongside Masters For Lecturer Posts

Uttar Pradesh Inter College aspirants aiming for teaching and lecturer roles have an important update. Aspiring teachers and lecturers in Uttar Pradesh Inter Colleges now need to meet updated eligibility criteria. Candidates must possess both a Post Graduation (PG) degree and a B.Ed qualification. This requirement applies to private recognised and aided intercolleges. The new rules have been issued by Krishna Kumar Gupta, Special Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Government, replacing the previous regulations.

The previous order issued on April 22, 2025, has been completely revoked and replaced with a new regulation under the Intermediate Education Act, 1921. According to this update, a postgraduate degree alone is no longer enough to qualify for a lecturer post in intercolleges; candidates must also have a B.Ed degree. This change is intended to improve teaching standards.

The update impacts not just inter college lecturers but also high school biology teachers. Assistant biology teachers are now required to have both a graduation degree and a B.Ed qualification, whereas earlier only a graduation degree was needed. Making the B.Ed mandatory highlights the government’s focus on professional teacher training.

The government regularly updates rules to raise educational standards. The new B.Ed requirement is intended to equip teachers with stronger teaching skills and a deeper understanding of the curriculum. B.Ed programs train educators in child psychology, classroom management, and modern teaching methods. This initiative is expected to improve teachers’ effectiveness and provide students with higher-quality education.

Candidates who were planning to teach based only on their PG or graduation degrees may face added challenges, as they now need to complete a B.Ed course. While this demands extra time and effort, the change is likely to enhance the overall quality of education, particularly in non-government and aided schools where previous requirements were less rigorous.