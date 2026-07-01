/UP TET 2026: Yogi Adityanath orders separate TET for In-Service teachers

UP TET 2026: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) to conduct a separate Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers, aiming to provide them with adequate opportunities to meet the mandatory eligibility requirements.
The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting held to assess preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026.
The Chief Minister said that since qualifying the TET is mandatory, serving teachers should not be deprived of career progression or promotional opportunities due to limited chances to appear for the examination.
He instructed the commission to introduce a dedicated TET for in-service teachers so they can establish their eligibility without facing unnecessary hurdles.
The UPTET 2026 will be conducted from July 2 to July 4 across 955 examination centres in 60 districts in five shifts.
Around 20 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination.
During the review meeting, Adityanath stressed that the examination should be conducted with complete transparency, fairness and efficiency.
He instructed officials to ensure that candidates do not face any inconvenience and that all examination centres are equipped with basic amenities, including drinking water, electricity, clean toilets and medical assistance.
The Chief Minister also directed district administrations to carry out rehearsals of examination arrangements in advance and strengthen security measures to prevent any malpractice.
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Surveillance systems, coordination among departments and strict monitoring of examination centres have been ordered to ensure the integrity of the recruitment process.
Additionally, the state government has announced that teachers appearing for the UPTET examination will be granted leave on their respective exam day to enable them to take the test without disruption to their official duties.
Reports suggest that nearly 1.8 lakh in-service teachers are expected to benefit from the proposed separate TET initiative.
The move is expected to provide serving teachers with greater flexibility to fulfil the eligibility requirements prescribed under existing norms while reinforcing the state's focus on improving the quality of school education and ensuring a transparent teacher recruitment process.
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