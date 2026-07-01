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UP TET 2026: Yogi Adityanath orders separate TET for In-Service teachers

UP TET 2026: The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting held to assess preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 05:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
UP TET 2026: Yogi Adityanath orders separate TET for In-Service teachers

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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