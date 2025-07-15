UP TGT Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon At upsessb.pariksha.nic.in- Check Details Here

UP TGT 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB) is all set to conduct the UP TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) Exam 2025 on July 21 and July 22, 2025, at various examination centres across the state. This exam is being held to recruit eligible candidates for the post of TGT in different subjects under the state’s education department. The admit card for the UP TGT Exam 2025 is expected to be released soon on the official website — upsessb.pariksha.nic.in. Once the admit card download link is activated, registered candidates will be able to log in using their credentials and download their hall ticket. It is important for all candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre, as entry will not be permitted without it.

The admit card will contain important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, reporting time, exam venue, and important instructions to be followed on the day of the examination. Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card and contact the authorities in case of any discrepancy. The UP PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) 2025 Admit Card has not been officially released yet. However, it is expected that the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) will make the admit cards available on its official website a few days prior to the examination, which is scheduled to be held on July 21 and July 22, 2025.

UP TGT 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website — upsessb.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that says “Click Here to Download Admit Card.”

You will be redirected to a new page — pariksha.up.nic.in, where you’ll need to enter your login details.

Find and click on the link under “Admit Cards, Results and Important Declarations” to proceed with admit card download.

Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, and the Verification Code shown on the screen.

Download your admit card and take a printout for future use.

UP TGT 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidates who have successfully applied for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) exam are advised to thoroughly review their UP TGT admit cards after downloading them. It's important to carefully check all the information provided to ensure its accuracy. In case of any discrepancies, candidates should immediately contact the concerned authority for correction. The admit card will contain key details such as: