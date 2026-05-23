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NewsEducationUP TGT exam city intimation slip 2026 released at upessc.up.gov.in
UP TGT EXAM CITY INTIMATION SLIP 2026

UP TGT exam city intimation slip 2026 released at upessc.up.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has released the UP TGT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 on its official website, allowing candidates to check their allotted exam city online.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 23, 2026, 01:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has officially released the UP TGT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 on its official website.
  • Candidates who have applied for the TGT recruitment exam can now log in and check the city.
  • This helps candidates plan their travel and preparation.
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UP TGT exam city intimation slip 2026 released at upessc.up.gov.inUP TGT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has officially released the UP TGT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment exam can now log in and check the city where their examination will be held. This helps candidates plan their travel and preparation.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 refund portal activated online: Check how to apply for fee refund at neet.nta.nic.in

UP TGT Exam City Slip 2026 Released

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The city intimation slip has been made available online for all registered candidates. By logging into the official portal, applicants can view their allotted exam city using their registration details.

UP TGT 2026 Exam Dates

The UP TGT Exam 2026 is set for June 3 and 4, spread across multiple centres throughout Uttar Pradesh. Admit cards, shift timings, and any last-minute instructions will be posted on the official website. Check it regularly so nothing catches you off guard.

The city intimation slip tells you which city your exam centre is in; that's it. The full admit card, with the exact centre address and exam-day instructions, will be released separately. Don't show up somewhere expecting this slip to get you in.

How to download UP TGT Exam City Slip 2026

1. to upessc.up.gov.in

2. Click on "Login" or the "OTR" option

3. Enter your registration credentials

4. Find the "Exam City Intimation Slip" section

5. Check your allotted city

6. Download it and save a copy

Also Read: Telangana Polycet 2026 Rank Card Out; Check how to download scorecard from polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

UP TGT 2026 Exam Cities

The TGT exam will be conducted across major cities in Uttar Pradesh:

Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Meerut, Agra, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Bareilly, Faizabad (Ayodhya), and Moradabad.

The specific centre address within your city won't appear until the admit card is out.

Download the slip, note your city, and start planning accordingly. The admit card will follow stay close to the official portal so you don't miss it when it drops.

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Samta Pahuja

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