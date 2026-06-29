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UP to launch 2nd phase of 'School Chalo Abhiyan' from July 1; CM Yogi calls for 100% school enrolment

The campaign will focus on achieving 100% school enrolment while bringing children who have dropped out back into the education system.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 10:03 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 10:03 AM IST
UP to launch 2nd phase of 'School Chalo Abhiyan' from July 1; CM Yogi calls for 100% school enrolment

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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