/UP to launch 2nd phase of 'School Chalo Abhiyan' from July 1; CM Yogi calls for 100% school enrolment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the second phase of the state's 'School Chalo Abhiyan' (Let's Go to School Campaign) will be launched from July 1 to July 15, with the objective of ensuring that every child is enrolled in school and no student is left behind.
The campaign will focus on achieving 100% school enrolment while bringing children who have dropped out back into the education system.
In a message shared ahead of the campaign, the Chief Minister urged parents, teachers and citizens to work collectively to ensure that every child receives an education.
"No child should remain deprived of education," CM Yogi said, appealing to all stakeholders to make the enrolment drive a success.
The second phase of the School Chalo Abhiyan will be conducted across Uttar Pradesh from July 1 to July 15.
During this period, government departments, schools, teachers, and local communities will work together to identify children who are out of school and encourage their enrolment or re-enrolment.
The campaign also aims to reduce dropout rates and strengthen access to education across the state.
Highlighting the transformative role of education, the Chief Minister said that knowledge empowers children to achieve success and build a better future.
He noted that schools are not merely centres of academic learning but also institutions that help inculcate values, discipline and character among students.
CM Yogi called upon teachers to make classrooms more engaging by incorporating activities, sports and interactive learning methods so that children develop a stronger interest in attending school regularly.
He also urged parents to encourage and support their children instead of judging them solely on examination marks.
According to him, nurturing children's confidence and abilities is equally important for their overall development.
The Chief Minister highlighted several initiatives undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh government to improve school education and infrastructure, including:
The School Chalo Abhiyan forms part of the state's broader effort to ensure universal access to education.
By targeting full enrolment and reducing dropout rates, the government aims to provide every child with an opportunity to attend school and continue their education without interruption.
Officials are expected to conduct awareness drives, community outreach programmes and enrolment campaigns across villages and urban areas during the two-week initiative.
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