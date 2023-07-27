UPJEE Admit Card 2023 Released At jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Direct Link To Download Here

UPJEE Admit Card 2023: The UP Polytechnic Exam 2023 admit card has been released today, July 27, 2023, by the Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who have successfully enrolled for the exam can access their admit cards at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The exam will be held by the council from August 2 to August 7, 2023. The exam was originally scheduled to begin on July 26, 2023, however it was postponed owing to unavoidable circumstances. Candidates must use their application number and date of birth to download their admit card.

UPJEE Admit Card 2023: Steps to download admit card here

1. Visit the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. Click on the link "Download Admit Card for Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2023" on the homepage

3. Enter the date of birth, roll number and other details if asked

4. Once entered, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the admit card and keep a copy of the same

The UPJEE 2023 Exam will last three hours and will include 100 multiple-choice questions from the fields of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Candidates should be aware that one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response and four marks will be awarded for correct answers.

Candidates are urged to have their admission card with them on all exam days, else their entry would be denied. Examine the admit cards for all details to avoid any discrepancies.