UPMSP Class 12th Result Declared: 97.80% Students Pass, Shubh Chapra Tops - Check All Toppers List Here

UP Board Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) on Tuesday announced the UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th 2023 results. After 1:30 p.m., UPMSP UP Board class 10th and 12th results are accessible on the official websites, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. While Shubh Chapra in the UP Board bagged first rank 12th result 2023, Saurabh Gangwar and Anamika tied for second place with 486 marks in the UP Board Class 12 exam 2023. Priyanshu Upadhyay, Khushi, and Supriya grabbed the third with 485 points.

A total of 253 students have achieved the top 10 positions in UP Board Class 12 exams in 2023. Out of these, 81 students secured the first 10 positions in the Science stream, 67 students in the Commerce stream, and 105 students in the Arts stream.

This year, the UPSMP has broken its own record by announcing the UP Board Result 2023 in the shortest duration from the date of completing the exams. It is notable that the work of evaluation of UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 exam answer sheets was completed before the scheduled date - April 1. The evaluation, which reportedly began on March 18, was completed within 14 days.

UP Board Result 2023: Here's how to check

Visit any of official websites -- upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in

Click on the link for Class 10, 12 results 2023

Enter the required credentials including roll number and date of birth

Submit and download UP board result 2023 Class 10, 12

UP Board Result 2023: Toppers list

Name Marks Shubh Chapra 489 Saurabh Gangwar 486 Anamika 486 Priyanshu Upadhyay 485 Khushi 485 Supriya 485 Shiva 484 Piyush Tomar 484 Subashana 484 Bikram Singh 484 Nikhil Tiwari 484 Shalivi Singh 483 Aarya Parveen 483 Ganiya Akhter 483 Aniket Pandey 483 Prachi Singh 483 Shivam Kumar 483 Anuj Singh 483 Nandanee 483 Fauziya Naz 483

Candidates will be needed to use credentials such as roll numbers and dates of birth to view the Class 10, 12 Uttar Pradesh result 2023. While the Uttar Pradesh board exams for Class 10 were held from February 16 to March 3, the UP board exams for Class 12 were held between February 16 and March 4. 58.8 lakh students registered for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year.