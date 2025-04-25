upmsp.edu.in UP Board Result 2025: Official Website Down? Here’s How To Check Via SMS And Digilocker

UP Board Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on Friday, April 25, at 12:30 PM during a press conference at their headquarters in Prayagraj. After the results are announced, students can download their scorecards from the official UPMSP website, upmsp.edu.in, or check them on DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in. The board will also provide details like the pass percentage, toppers list, and the number of students who passed.

For the first time, the UP Board will provide Class 10 and 12 marksheets and certificates through DigiLocker. Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh stated that the documents will be digitally signed, verified, and come with a QR code for authenticity. Students can access them by creating an account and logging in at digilocker.gov.in.

UP Board Result 2025: Here's how to check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone.

Step 2: Type UP10 or UP12 (based on your class), followed by your Roll Number.

Step 3: Send the SMS to 56263.

Step 4: You will receive your UP Board Class 10 or 12 result on your phone via SMS.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Here's how to check via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in using your mobile number and security pin. If you don’t have an account, create one first.

Step 3: After logging in, access your DigiLocker account.

Step 4: Click on the “Mark Sheet” option to view your Class 10 or 12 marksheet.

Step 5: In the new window, choose “UP State Board of High School.”

Step 6: Enter your roll number and select the exam year from the drop-down menu.

In the year 2024, a total of 24,52,830 students appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage was 82.60%. Girls performed better with a pass percentage of 88.42%, while the pass percentage for boys was 77.78%.