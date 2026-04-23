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NewsEducationUPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th result 2026: Website down? Here’s how to download scorecard via DigiLocker, UMANG App, and SMS
UP BOARD RESULT 2026

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th result 2026: Website down? Here’s how to download scorecard via DigiLocker, UMANG App, and SMS

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2026 will be declared on April 23 at 4 PM. In such cases, results can be easily checked via DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS, and official websites using roll number details.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 11:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The UP Board Class 10th 12th results 2026 are set to be announced today, April 23, 2026, at 4 PM.
  • Lakhs of students are waiting for their results, which may cause heavy traffic on official websites.
  • In such a case, students can use alternative platforms like DigiLocker, UMANG app, and SMS to check their scorecards easily.
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UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th result 2026: Website down? Here’s how to download scorecard via DigiLocker, UMANG App, and SMSup board result 2026

The UP Board Class 10th 12th results 2026 are set to be announced today, April 23, 2026, at 4 PM. Lakhs of students are waiting for their results, which may cause heavy traffic on official websites. In such a case, students can use alternative platforms like DigiLocker, UMANG app, and SMS to check their scorecards easily.

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UP Board Result 2026 Details

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The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) will release the Class 10 and 12 results today at 4 PM.

If official websites like upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in do not work due to heavy traffic, students can still access their results using other trusted platforms.

Alternative Ways to Check UP Board Result

DigiLocker

Students can download their marksheet from DigiLocker by following these steps:

  1. Visit results.digilocker.gov.in or open the app
  2. Log in using Aadhaar-linked mobile number
  3. Go to “Education” section
  4. Select UPMSP Class 10 or Class 12 Marksheet
  5. Enter roll number and year 2026
  6. Click “Get Document” to download marksheet

UMANG App

  1. Open UMANG App
  2. Search for “UP Board”
  3. Enter roll number and other details
  4. View and download your results

SMS Service

Students can also receive results via SMS:

  1. Class 10: Type UP10<space>Roll Number
  2. Class 12: Type UP12<space>Roll Number
  3. Send to 56263

(Also Read: Assam HS result 2026: Is AHSEC releasing results today? Check how to download scorecards via resultsassam.nic.in and DigiLocker)

Important Details to Remember

Result Date & Time: April 23, 2026, at 4 PM

Official Websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

Required Details: Roll number, school code, district code

DigiLocker marksheet is valid and includes QR verification

The UP Board Result 2026 is an important moment for students across Uttar Pradesh. Even if official websites face heavy traffic, alternative platforms like DigiLocker, UMANG app, and SMS ensure that students can access their results without any delay. Students are advised to keep their login details ready and check results calmly once released.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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Samta Pahuja

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