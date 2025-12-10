Advertisement
UPPRPR AI, ASI, Computer Operator Grade A Result 2025 OUT At uppbpb.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Scorecards Here
UPPRPR

UPPRPR AI, ASI, Computer Operator Grade A Result 2025 OUT At uppbpb.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Scorecards Here

UPPRPR AI, ASI, Computer Operator Grade A Result 2025 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially released the results for the recruitment examinations of  ASI, Assistant Sub-Inspector and Computer Operator Grade A at uppbpb.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
UPPRPR AI, ASI, Computer Operator Grade A Result 2025 OUT At uppbpb.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Scorecards HereUP Police Result 2025

UP Police Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially released the results for the recruitment examinations of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Ministerial), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts) and Computer Operator Grade A. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download their result through the official website, i.e. uppbpb.gov.in. 

The Computer Operator Grade A recruitment examination took place on 29th December 2023. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 3,030 posts under Advertisement Number UPPRPB-Computer Operator Grade-A-2/2023, had its results declared on 1st November 2025. Based on the marks obtained in the written examination and the reservation rules prescribed by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, eligible candidates have been shortlisted for the Computer Typing Test.

UPPRPR AI, ASI, Computer Operator Grade A Result 2025 OUT; Check Direct Link To Download Scorecards Here

UPPRPR AI, ASI, Computer Operator Grade A Result 2025 OUT; Check Direct Link (2) To Download Scorecards Here

 

