UPPSC Agricultural Services Mains Exam Admit Card 2024-25 Released At uppsc.up.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

UPPSC Admit Card 2024-25: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined State Agricultural Services (Mains) Exam 2024. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates need to enter their One Time Registration (OTR) Number, Date of Birth, and other details on the login portal to download the admit card. The exam will take place from March 23 to 26, 2025, in two shifts each day: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. The UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2025 registration process is currently open. This year, the commission will fill 200 posts. Eligible candidates can apply until March 24, 2025. The application correction window will be available until April 2, 2025. The UPPSC PCS exam is scheduled for October 12, 2025.

Along with the PCS exam, UPPSC will also conduct the Assistant Forest Conservator and Regional Forest Officer Service Recruitment Exam (UPPSC ACF RFO), which includes 10 positions for Assistant Forest Conservators. This year, UPPSC has announced fewer vacancies for the PCS exam, with only 200 positions available compared to 220 in 2024. This is the lowest number of vacancies in the last 13 years. However, the commission has mentioned that this number might change. Last year, 220 PCS positions were available, and over 5 lakh candidates applied.

UPPSC Admit Card 2024-25: Steps to download here

Go to the official UPPSC website: uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on the link that says ‘Download Admit Card for Combined State Agricultural Services (Mains) Exam 2024’ on the homepage.

Enter your login details, such as OTR Number and Date of Birth, then submit.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and print a copy to bring to the exam center.

The preliminary exam results were declared on September 18, and 2,029 candidates qualified for the main exam. A total of 268 vacancies are available for recruitment.