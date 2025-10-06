UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends Today At uppsc.up.nic.in- Check Direct Link To Apply

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will close the application window for the recruitment of assistant professors today, i.e. 6th October, 2025. All the candidates who are eligible and interested can now apply for it through the official website, i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the section of ‘Recruitment’ on the homepage, then click on ‘Apply Online.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on the screen register. Complete the registration by entering the contact details.

Step 4: Now login into the account using registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic details correctly.

Step 6: Upload the required documents according to the provided instructions and pay the application fee to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check all the details and submit the form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

Unreserved (UR), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates have to pay Rs. 125 as the application fee.

Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates have to pay Rs. 65 as the application fee.

Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) have to pay Rs. 25 as the application fee.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Selection Criteria

The UPPSC has announced that the Preliminary Examination will be conducted across various centres in Uttar Pradesh districts. The exam will be two hours long, consisting of 120 objective-type questions carrying a total of 150 marks. Candidates who successfully qualify in the prelims will be shortlisted to appear for the Mains examination. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.