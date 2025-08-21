UPPSC CES Mains 2025 Exam Schedule Released At uppsc.up.nic.in- Check Exam Dates, Other Details Here

UPPSC CES Mains 2025 Exam Schedule: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially announced the schedule for the Combined State Engineering Services (CES) Mains Examination 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can now check the exam schedule on the official website, i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exams will take place on 28th and 29th September, 2025 across the multiple centres in the state. There are around 609 vacancies across general and special recruitment categories. This is a mains exam and only candidates who have passed the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for this exam. It will take place in two sessions on both the days. Candidates are advised to start preparing for the exam.

Also Read: FMGE Scorecards 2025 Releasing Today At natboard.edu.in- Steps To Download Here

UPPSC CES Mains 2025 Exam: Steps to Download the Admit Card

An admit card is a very important document for the exam, candidates will have to take the printed copy of it to the examination centre and won’t be allowed to appear for the exam without it. According to media reports, the commission is expected to release the admit cards for the mains exam one week before the exam.

Step 1: Go to the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the tab of ‘Notifications’ or ‘What’s new’ on the homepage and then find the link of ‘Admit card’ under the section and click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number and date of birth correctly.

Step 5: Check all the details and download it.

Step 6: Print out your hall ticket for the day of the examination.

Also Read: BPSC Recruitment 2025: Answer Key For DSO, Assistant Director Exam Released At bpsc.bihar.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.