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UPPSC exam calendar 2026 out: Check full schedule for August–December exams

The calendar kicks off with the Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) Main Examination 2025 for Computer, set for August 16, 2026. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 06:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 06:52 PM IST
UPPSC exam calendar 2026 out: Check full schedule for August–December exams

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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