/UPPSC exam calendar 2026 out: Check full schedule for August–December exams

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released its 2026 examination calendar, laying out the schedule for a string of recruitment exams set to be held from August onwards.
The list covers written exams for posts like Assistant Teacher, Government Inter College Lecturer, Assistant Professor, and Polytechnic Lecturer, among others.
August exams
The calendar kicks off with the Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) Main Examination 2025 for Computer, set for August 16, 2026.
Two weeks later, on August 30, the Commission will hold the Government Inter College (GIC) Lecturer (Male/Female) Main Examination 2025.
September opens with the UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Examination 2025, covering Lecturer and other posts, on September 6, followed by the Research Assistant (Planning) Examination 2025 on September 8.
The bulk of the month, however, is taken up by the Assistant Professor, Government Degree College Main Examination 2025, which runs from September 15 to September 30 across a long list of subjects Botany, Fine Arts, Chemistry, Statistics, Psychology, Home Science, Hindi, Mathematics, Sociology, Animal Science, Philosophy, Economics, Geography, History, Physical Education, Physics, Political Science, Sanskrit, Vocal Music, Commerce, Computer Science, and Pharmacy.
October brings three exams in quick succession: the District Health Education and Information Officer Examination 2025 on October 3, the Food Safety Officer Examination 2025 on October 4, and the Assistant Town Planner (Preliminary) Examination 2025 on October 6.
The year's most-watched exam, the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Preliminary Examination 2025, is scheduled for December 6, 2026.
That's followed by the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Preliminary Examination 2025 on December 16, the Computer Assistant Examination 2024 on December 17, and the Staff Nurse (Ayurveda), Medical Education Department Examination 2025 on December 18.
Not everything on the calendar lies ahead several exams have already taken place.
The Assistant Conservator of Forest/Regional Forest Officer Examination 2025 was conducted on July 14, and a number of other recruitment exams were held between February and July 2026, as per the Commission's earlier schedule.
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