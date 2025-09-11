UPPSC GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Registration Starts Tomorrow For Over 1516 Posts At uppsc.up.nic.in- Check Eligibility Criteria, Steps to Apply Here

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will close the application process tomorrow, i.e. 12th September, 2025 for the recruitment of Lecturer (Pravakta) positions in Government Inter Colleges (GICs) across the state. All the candidates who are interested in applying can do it through the official website, i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 1,516 vacancies available. The candidates must know that if they want to make any changes in their form then the application window is open till 19th September, 2025.

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should be at least 21 years of age and must not exceed 40 years as of July 1, 2025. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories and to persons with disabilities in accordance with government norms.

A Master’s degree in the relevant subject from a recognized university is required to be eligible for the post.

Along with the postgraduate qualification, candidates must also possess a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree, as it is compulsory for this recruitment cycle.

Proficiency in Hindi is mandatory, and candidates must have studied the language at least up to the Class 10 level.

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the registration link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register, complete the registration process.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with personal and academic details correctly.

Step 6: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check the details and submit the form then download the confirmation page for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the recent updates.