UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Registration Underway For 1471 Posts At uppsc.up.nic.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the application process for the Lecturer Government Inter College Examination 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online by visiting the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. The registration process will remain open until September 12, 2025. Candidates who need to make any corrections or modifications in their submitted application forms, or reconcile their fee payment, will be able to do so until September 19, 2025.

Through this recruitment drive, the Commission aims to fill a total of 1,471 Lecturer posts in Government Inter Colleges across the state. This examination is considered one of the significant opportunities for teaching aspirants in Uttar Pradesh, offering a chance to secure a stable and reputed government teaching position.

UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Aspirants interested in applying for these posts can review the educational qualifications and age criteria in the detailed notification provided here.

UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Here's how to apply

Visit uppsc.up.nic.in and open the Lecturer Government Inter College Examination 2025 link to read the full notification.

Register by entering basic details and generate your registration number and password.

Log in with your credentials and fill out the application form with accurate personal and academic details.

Upload scanned copies of your passport-size photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee online and download the payment transaction slip for records.

Review the form carefully, then submit it online.

Download and print the completed application form and confirmation page for future reference.

UPPSC Lecturer Jobs 2025: Selection process

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct a Preliminary Examination at designated centres across various districts of Uttar Pradesh to shortlist eligible candidates for the Lecturer (Male/Female) Government Inter College Main Written Examination 2025. The final selection will be based on the total marks secured by candidates in the written examination. Details regarding the exam date and centre will be communicated to applicants through their e-admission certificates, issued by the Commission.

UPPSC Lecturer Vacancies 2025: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 125 for candidates from the Unreserved, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories. For Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, the fee is Rs 65, while Persons with Disabilities (PwD) need to pay only Rs 25. The payment can be made online using net banking, debit/credit cards, or other approved digital options. After completing the payment, a Payment Transaction Slip will be generated, which must be downloaded and kept safely for future reference.