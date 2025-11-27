UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025 OUT At uppsc.up.nic.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

UPPSC LT Grade Exam Admit Cards OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially released the admit cards for the four subjects of the LT Grade (Assistant Teacher) recruitment examination. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can now download their admit card through the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC LT Grade Exam 2025 is being conducted to fill 7,466 vacancies; it will be held across four subjects including Mathematics, Hindi, Science, and Sanskrit, starting from 6 December 2025. On the first day, exams for Mathematics and Hindi will take place, followed by Science and Sanskrit on 7 December across multiple divisional headquarters. This year, UPPSC received a record 12,36,238 applications, showing strong competition. The number of candidates per subject includes 1,86,993 applicants for 1,093 Mathematics posts, 1,29,514 for 687 Hindi posts, 1,02,953 for 1,337 Science posts, and 40,403 for 182 Sanskrit posts, highlighting tough competition in all categories.

UPPSC LT Grade Exam Admit Cards OUT: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link titled ‘LT Grade Admit Card 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your One Time Registration (OTR) number and password or date of birth and submit it.

Step 5: UPPSC LT Grade admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details and download it.

Step 7: Print out your hall ticket for the day of the examination.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.