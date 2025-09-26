UPPSC Mains Exam For 609 Group A & B Vacancies Postponed After Allahabad High Court Order

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to defer the Mains exam for 609 Group-A and Group-B posts, which was earlier set for September 28. The court asked UPPSC first to publish a revised preliminary merit list. Justice Ajit Kumar issued the order while hearing petitions questioning the preliminary results.

The petitions argued that OBC candidates who scored higher than unreserved category candidates were placed only in the reserved list, instead of being considered under the unreserved category as well. It was further highlighted that the preliminary exam is only a qualifying test, and such candidates should not have been excluded from the unreserved list. Petitioners also alleged that UPPSC failed to follow the mandatory 1:15 ratio in selecting candidates for the Mains, reported LiveLaw.

“In view of the above, all these petitions succeed and are allowed to the extent that the respondent U.P. Public Service Commission shall re-draw the merit list of the preliminary examination result of suitable candidates to qualify for the next stage of the final examination for selection and appointment against vacancies advertised vide advertisement No. A-3/E-1/2024 dated 10.4.2024, and thereafter only the Commission shall hold the main examination based on such revised preliminary examination result," states the official notice.

UPPSC new schedule for the exams

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the schedule for the Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Category (Male/Female Branch) Exam 2025. As per the notification, the Mathematics paper will be held on December 6 in the morning session from 9 am to 11 am, while the Hindi paper is scheduled the same day in the afternoon from 3 pm to 5 pm.

On December 7, the Science exam will take place from 9 am to 11 am, followed by the Sanskrit exam from 3 pm to 5 pm. After a short break, the Home Science and Commerce exams are set for December 21, with Home Science in the morning session and Commerce in the afternoon session.